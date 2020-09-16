Musa to seek legal action against Shafie over verbal attacks on campaign trail

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 16): Former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman has called on Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal to end his vendetta against him since he is not standing in the upcoming election and is therefore no longer a threat to him.

In a statement today, Musa said in spite of Shafie’s campaign slogans like ‘we are here to build a nation, not a particular race or religion’ and ‘unite we must’, he was still preoccupied with running him down.

”While I understand his need to make rousing political speeches on his campaign trail, to repeatedly tell blatant lies is shameful and unbecoming of a state leader, let alone by someone who has ambitions of becoming the Prime Minister.

”I am already suing Yayasan Sabah including Shafie RM1 billion for defamation. Since he has not stopped with his lies and is challenging me, I have no choice but to seek legal recourse,” Musa said.

The former Sungai Sibuga assemblyman said he was compelled to issue the statement today to set clear his name against the accusations hurled against him by the Warisan chief.

“As of late, he has been making unfounded and slanderous allegations against me, accusing me of approving Yayasan Sabah contracts to a few selected individuals.

”I vehemently deny committing any of these malicious and unfounded allegations made in attempt to tarnish my reputation and fulfil a sinister agenda,” said Musa.

He said Shafie, as Chairman of the Yayasan Sabah Board of Trustees, should know that land concession areas under the foundation were all under one licence and it was impossible for such areas to go missing or given to any third party.

He added that the land under Yayasan Sabah was protected by Yayasan Sabah Enactment,1966, and held in perpetuity and it could only be taken for government use and for conservation such as the Danum Valley, Imbak Canyon, Maliau Basin, Nurod-Urod Forest Reserve and Sapulot.

”It is either Shafie is highly ignorant or he is purposely misleading the people on the following facts. That no less than 700,000 hectares of Yayasan Sabah land is categorized under Totally Protected Areas or TPAs. Such areas include Tabin, Imbak, Maliau, Kretam, Danum, Kulamba, Tinker, Silam Coastline, Kuamut and so on. Only 250,000 hectares of Yayasan Sabah has been licensed under Forest Rules,” Musa said.

He said Shafie was now accusing him of approving Yayasan Sabah licensee contracts to manage and develop the foundation’s land for the same individuals, when he should know that such decisions could only be made by the Yayasan Sabah Board of Trustees.

”My advice to Shafie is instead of focusing so much on me, he should tell the people why Warisan should lead Sabah and why you should be the chosen one to helm the government.

“As a leader, you should focus on what you have achieved and what more you can offer to the people.

”Improving the infrastructure, the economy, providing jobs and business opportunities and putting food on the table should be on his agenda.

”Constantly attacking ‘Musa Aman’ will not help Shafie and Warisan achieve this agenda,” he said.