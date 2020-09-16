Police, MCMC to probe into alleged data collection of Malaysians Chinese firm – Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: Investigations into allegations that a Chinese company had collected data on 1,400 Malaysians and that of a United States aircraft disguising itself as a Malaysian plane have been handed over to the police and the Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said information regarding the investigations could not be made public yet because if it was false information, then the good ties between Malaysia and the countries allegedly involved would be affected.

“I have not received the full information but, what is important, is that many things have to be probed into first.

“A lot has been said in the media, especially in social media, but they have not been verified,” he told reporters after attending a tea party with local artists in conjunction with the 2020 Warriors Fund campaign here yesterday.

He said this when asked to comment on a report by an international news agency that a Chinese company, with reported links to military and intelligence networks in the country, had collected data on 1,400 Malaysians.

In another development, Ismail Sabri said employees of business premises must also use the MySejahtera Quick Response (QR) Code scanner or write down their personal particulars when they are at work in their respective premises.

“The implementation of the standard operating procedure (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19 is not only limited to customers in the premises but every individual entering the said premises,” he said. — Bernama