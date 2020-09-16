Six schools flooded and closed

KOTA KINABALU: Six primary schools in Beaufort, Papar and here have been closed due to flooding and a landslide.

State Education Department director Dr Misterine Radin said that a total of 2,796 pupils were affected by the closure.

Schools in Papar affected by the floods are SK Kaiduan, SK Tampasak, SK Pekan Kinarut, and SJKC Kin Kiau Kinarut.

In Beaufort, SK Pintas is flooded and closed.

And in Kota Kinabalu, SK Babagon Toki is closed due to landslide.

Eight housing estates in Penampang were also flooded due to heavy rain since Monday night.

Among the areas affected were Taman Donggongon, Taman Jindo, Taman Shangrila, Taman Sahabat, Taman Millenium Heigh, Taman Sri Kepayan, Taman Sommerset and Country Shangrila.

A spokesperson from the Malaysia Civil Defence Force (Sabah) said three other villages, namely Kampung Nambazan, Kampung Kolopis and Kampung Maang were also affected.

“The Jalan Datuk Panglima Banting, Jalan Tombovo, the road along the Pavillion roundabout and several roads in Donggongon town were only passable by large vehicles.

“We are monitoring the situation and on standby for any evacuation operation,” said the spokesperson.