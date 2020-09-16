SPM Masterclass to give students an edge in their SPM

THE Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the education system this year with many schools scrambling to cover the year’s curriculum via online channels to ensure that students will not be disadvantaged when they sit for their year-end examinations.

Even more so are the ones preparing for the SPM examinations as the results will forever impact their career choices. The one big lesson learned is that many now realise that physical limitation should not be a reason to hold them back from accessing quality education.

SPM is a once-in-a-lifetime hurdle most Form 5 students have to overcome. So for those who aim to make the best out of their efforts in Form 4 and Form 5 should not miss out and register for the first nation-wide online SPM Masterclass to be held this November.

Uni Enrol, in partnership with See Hua Daily News/ The Borneo Post / Utusan Borneo, is launching the inaugural SPM Masterclass for students taking the upcoming SPM in January 2021. It is designed for students to access the best teachers with the best techniques and insights so they can better prepare for the examinations.

Subjects covered

There are three packages, namely Essential Package, Science and Accounting Package and All-in-Package. The first two packages are priced at RM250 while the third package is offered at RM300. The price offer is limited to the first 1,000 sign-ups.

The Essential Package covers Bahasa Malaysia (BM), English, Sejarah and Mathematics (Maths) while the Science and Accounting one covers Chemistry, Physics, Biology and Accounting. The All-in-Package covers all eight subjects.

Classes start from Nov 6 to Nov 29 and are held online every weekend. The schedule is Nov 7 for BM, Nov 6 or 8 (Physics), Nov 14 (English), Nov 13 or 15 (Chemistry), Nov 21 (Maths), Nov 20 or 22 (Biology), Nov 28 (Sejarah) and Nov 27 or 29 (Accounting).

Essential classes are paired with science and accounting classes on the same weekend so it will not be too hectic for students. For Science and Accounting subjects, students have the option to attend the Friday or Sunday classes (repeat class). The lessons will be conducted in BM or English depending on the subjects and each class has a duration of four to six hours starting from 10am.

Students will receive printed class materials and digital copies before the classes. Printed materials will be couriered before the first class starts.

Experienced teachers

Teachers for the SPM Masterclass have been carefully recruited. Each educator has easily more than 10 years of specialising in their subject matter and are actively involved in many high-level activities appointed by the Ministry of Education (MOE). These activities include training of teachers at the district and state level, contributing to the development of the subject syllabus and providing hundreds of answering technique workshops and exam forecasting for thousands of students.

These are award-winning teachers with majority accorded with the title of Tokoh Guru and Guru Cemerlang by MOE for their contributions to the education landscape of Malaysia.

With their deep understanding of the syllabus and exam schemes, over the years they have also developed their own techniques and strategies to tackle the examinations. They have a long-standing track record of helping countless students in their careers to achieve top scores in the SPM examinations.

Meanwhile, Uni Enrol is offering over 30 lucky draw prizes weekly to those who follow the scholarship matching platform’s social media at https://www.facebook.com/unienrol/ or https://www.instagram.com/unienrolmalaysia/.

Grand prizes such as an iPad 32GB, a Samsung Galaxy Tab and a G-Shock watch will also be in the running to win for students who registered for the SPM Masterclasses.

For more details about the event and how to register is available at https://unienrol.com/spm-masterclass or call 03-5613 7225 from Monday to Friday between 9.30am and 6.00pm.