Town folk stay on the sunny side of their flooded streets

KANOWIT: The people in Kanowit are making the best of a bad situation by enjoying the flood that hit the town after heavy rain coincided with king tide yesterday..

In series of photos by George Seman posted in his Facebook account on Monday, Kanowit folk were seen having a good time playing with floodwater in the town.

The photos have been getting 425 likes and 1,500 shares by Facebook users.

One of the photos shows children and teenagers playing in the floodwater near the newly completed Kanowit Riverfront project.

In another photo, two men were seen taking photos of a man rowing a boat with his family members in tow.

George also captured the scene of a lady who seemed to enjoy riding her bicycle on the flooded road at the centre of the town.

A video posted by Facebook user Mary Empawi showed many shops in Kanowit were closed due to flood yesterday.

This is the second time the town was badly hit by flood this month.

The first time happened on Sept 7 following incessant rain coincided with high tide which had caused Jalan Lukut/Penyulau to be inaccessible by vehicles after it was inundated by floodwater up to about three feet.

Kanowit Fire and Rescue Department chief Arrahman Chik said that Jalan Lukut/Penyulau and Jalan Rantau Kemiding were flooded about two feet as at 9am yesterday.

Meanwhile, Jundi Renang in his Facebook account recalled the last time Kanowit experienced such a bad flood was on Aug 22, 2010.