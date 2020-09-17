560 temporary identity card holders in Sarawak — Home minister

KUCHING: The National Registration Department (JPN) records up till Aug 17 show a total of 560 Temporary Resident Identity Card (MyKAS) holders are located in Sarawak, said Home Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

In his reply to Senator Datuk Paul Igai during the Dewan Negara sitting on Tuesday, the minister said the holders comprise Malays (13), Chinese (10), ethnic Sabah (16), ethnic Sarawak (395) and others (126).

“In Baram district, there are 119 (MyKAS holders) while in Kapit, 98 people,” Hamzah said in his written answer.

Paul had asked on the number of locals who are still holding MyKAS in Sarawak and where the holders are located.

The minister also said that among the steps taken by the government to address the issue of citizenship of MyKAS holders is through the application of Malaysian citizenship either through registration or naturalisation, subject to compliance with the provisions of Part III of the Federal Constitution, Citizenship Rules 1964 [LN 82/1964] and relevant legislation in force on issues of marriage registration, adoption, child legitimacy, and immigration regulations.

He added his ministry, through JPN, always takes proactive steps in ensuring that the registration of qualified individual identity documents can be implemented easily throughout the country, including in rural areas through continuous initiatives, namely the Mekar programme that includes the Mobile Registration Programme and Mobile Bus.

“The Mekar programme provides various services including advisory services related to the registration of identity cards, births and deaths.

“We would like to remind that parents and guardians of individuals who are ‘Not Specified’ or ‘Non-Citizens’ are fully responsible for managing citizenship, identity documents and travel documents with the country of origin, to avoid being without identity documents, residing illegally in Malaysia and subsequently misunderstood as stateless,” he said.