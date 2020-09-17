Allowance for fishermen raised back to RM300 – Muhyiddin

BEAUFORT (Sept 17): The government has decided to raise the Elaun Sara Hidup for fishermen back to RM300 from RM250 a month, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today.

“I would like to remind you that during the time Pakatan Harapan (PH) was running the government, Warisan was part of PH. At that time, the Elaun Sara Hidup for fishermen was cut from RM300 to RM250.

“Today, I would like to announce that we are restoring it (to the previous amount),” he said to loud applause when speaking at the launch of the Bukit Huma Padi Fertiliser and Pesticide Subsidy Scheme at Dataran Bagandang here, about 90 km from Kota Kinabalu.

Also present were Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee, his two deputies Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah and Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi, Beaufort Member of Parliament Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun and former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman.

The scheme, among others, offers assistance in the form of grants, allowances, breeding schemes and zakat to eligible farmers, livestock breeders and fishermen to help improve their standard of living.

The scheme involves agencies like the National Farmers Organisation (NAFAS), Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM), Farmers Organisation Authority (LPP) and Agrobank. — Bernama