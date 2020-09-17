Buy M’sian Products carnival timely event for rural folk, says Pelagus rep

KAPIT: The ‘Buy Malaysian Products’ consumers carnival currently being held here serves to inform the people on their rights as consumers and on how to choose quality products at fair prices, said Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong.

He said the event, organised by the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affair Ministry from Sept 15 to 18, is timely and will help to promote Malaysian-made products to the people here.

“The talk on consumerism is especially informative for rural communities in disseminating vital information on their rights as consumers.

“The event as a whole is the government’s initiative to promote and sell local products to help the economy recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said when officiating the opening of the carnival at the compound of Fort Sylvia, here on Tuesday.

Kapit District Officer Cerisologo Sabut and officers from the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry were among those present at the officiating event.