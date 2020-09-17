CIMB branches, auto finance centres to facilitate post-moratorium assistance

KUCHING: CIMB Bank Bhd and CIMB Islamic Bank Bhd (CIMB) will open all branches and auto finance centres nationwide over the weekends of September 19 and 20 as well as September 26 and 27, 2020 in order to facilitate continued financial support to customers, upon the expiry of the six-month loan moratorium on September 30, 2020.

The weekend opening of branches and auto finance centres nationwide is to provide assistance and enable borrowers to have a face to face discussion to better understand the payment assistance options.

This includes those eligible for enrollment into CIMB’s targeted assistance programme (TAP) and borrowers who were not directly impacted by the pandemic but require payment assistance.

CIMB branches will be operating from 9.30am to 1pm, Saturday and Sunday, over both weekends. Meanwhile, CIMB auto finance centres will be open from 9am to 1.30pm, Saturday and Sunday, for two consecutive weekends starting from September 19, 2020.

Starting mid-September, CIMB will be sending out letters and emails to all borrowers who have not contacted CIMB to remind them of the commencement of installments in October.

Individual customers who require financial assistance on their loan/financing facilities are urged to visit any CIMB branch or auto finance centre during this period to enquire about relief options, including restructuring and rescheduling (R&R). Meanwhile, SME customers can visit https://www.cimb.com.my/frap for available relief measures.

Since early August, CIMB has proactively engaged 330,000 individuals and 10,000 SMEs who were potentially most affected by the impact of Covid-19. CIMB reached out to these customers directly and provided them with simple instructions on submitting their applications.

Since then, CIMB has approved close to RM5 billion worth of CIMB’s TAP and other payment assistance for over 25,000 individual customers. In addition, CIMB has approved over RM2.5 billion worth of CIMB’s Targeted Assistance Programme for SMEs, close to RM700 million under the Bank Negara Malaysia’s Special Relief Fund (SRF/ SRF-i) and additional relief facility (CIMB BRF/BRF-i) of RM300 million on our own.

The bank is also fully committed to supporting the government’s newly launched RM1 billion Penjana financing scheme for SMEs.

The bank stands ready to assist customers during this period, and urge them to reach out should they require assistance. Any financial assistance taken will not impact the customer’s CCRIS (Central Credit Reference Information System) status.

Customers can call CIMB’s Contact Centre at 03-62047788 or email [email protected] to enquire about financial assistance. SMEs can call CIMB’s Business Call Centre at 1-300-888828 (Local) and 03-22973000 (Overseas) from Monday to Friday from 7am to 7pm and Saturday from 8am to 5pm (excluding public holidays).

Non-small and medium enterprise (SME) and corporate customers may also contact their CIMB Relationship Manager to find out more on financing options.