Convoy of 30 vehicles takes off in Bintulu on Malaysia Day

BINTULU: A total of 30 vehicles — four from government agencies and 26 from local non-governmental organisations (NGOs) — took part in the ‘[email protected] Convoy 2020’ programme here yesterday.

The participants arrived and gathered at the Bintulu Civic Centre for the launching ceremony which was officiated by Samalaju assemblyman Majang Renggi.

According to Bintulu Information Department officer Pauline Sating, the programme was among the activities of the department to commemorate Merdeka Day and Malaysia Day celebrations.

She said to-date, the department had organised 23 similar programmes namely 20 ‘Info on Wheels’ and three ‘[email protected]’ in Bintulu and Sebauh District.

“So far all of our programmes have received a good feedback and support from the local community in the longhouses and villages.

“On behalf of the Information Department I would like to thank all for the support including the government agencies that also involved in the programmes for conducting talks on current issues and fire safety demonstration by Fire and Rescue Department,” said Pauline.

Meanwhile, Majang in his speech, congratulated the Information Department and all participants from various government agencies and NGOs for their participation in the programme to celebrate the 57th formation of Malaysia.

He said although the country still enforcing the recovery movement control order, the people can still celebrating the meaningful occasion together.

“I hope from this programme, it will be able to foster closer rapport, unity and understanding among Malaysians,” he added.

Majang said all Malaysians should understand the history of the formation of Malaysia especially for Sarawak who obtained independence on July 22, 1963, followed by the formation of Malaysia on Sept 16, 1963 by Malaya, Sarawak, Sabah and Singapore.

“This historical event is a great pride and victory for us as it happened based on a common consensus consisting of various tribes, ethnicities and backgrounds,” he said.

He also urged the people to appreciate the sacrifices of Sarawak’s former leaders who contributed to the formation of Malaysia such as Tun Jugah, Abang Hj Openg and Tan Sri Ling Beng Siew.

Also present at the event were SUPP Bintulu chairman Johnny Pang and representatives from the government agencies.