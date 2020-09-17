Kg Sg Rama-Kg Mambai roads officially open

SEBUYAU: The RM2.2 million Kampung Sungai Rama-Kampung Mambai roads were officially opened by Assistant Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development Datuk Julaihi Narawi on Tuesday.

The two village roads with a total length of 2,190 metres were built in three stages under the state government’s allocation.

In his speech, Julaihi said the state government would continue to focus on rural infrastructure development.

“Under the GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) government, we have seen many infrastructure development projects such as road construction, bridges, electricity and water supply, schools, futsal courts, and various other needs being given focus by the government,” he said.

The development brought is not ‘empty talk’ because the GPS government under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is very understanding of the needs of the rural community, he said.

Julaihi, who is also Sebuyau assemblyman, also announced a grant of RM5,000 for each village security and development committee at Kampung Mambai and Sungai Rama.