Minister reveals process to elevate IKM to a university

SIBU: The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives is aiming for the Co-operative Institute of Malaysia (IKM) to achieve the university college status first before turning it into a university, according to its Minister Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

He explained that there are specific regulations in elevating the status of an institution to a university which need to be worked out with the Ministry of Education first.

“Nevertheless, let me keep it to myself what to do. We will table the cabinet papers first and see the Cabinet approval.

“When the time comes later, we will announce,” he told a press conference after an interactive session with Sarawak cooperative players at a leading hotel here yesterday when asked on the likelihood of IKM being elevated to a university status this year.

Wan Junaidi pointed out the cooperatives university can play a pivotal role in injecting new ideas into cooperatives to increase its competitiveness. He added that entry to the university will be given to children and grandchildren of members of cooperatives.

The minister said the intention of yesterday’s session was to provide more information to Sarawakians involved in cooperatives on the types of assistance and facilities available.

He said, up to the end of 2019, Sarawak has 1,077 cooperatives with membership of 264,155 people, total shares worth RM196.41 million, total assets RM617.04 million, and total turnover of RM274.43 million. SKM vice-president (policy and development) Umar Sarim Saidin also spoke at the function.

Meanwhile, Wan Junaidi also handed a mock cheque of RM400,000 for TMP-JPK (Pembiayaan Tabung Modal Pusingan) to Koperasi Deng Clan Sarawak Berhad for their e-motorcycle business activity.

A total of 37 cooperatives comprising 120 participants from Sibu, Kapit, Mukah and Sarikei. attended the event.

Among those present was SKM state deputy director Liew Liuk Chim.