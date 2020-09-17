Peter Minos: Stop the bureaucracy and restore Sabah, Sarawak’s rights as soon as possible

KUCHING (Sept 17): Kuala Lumpur’s red tape and bureaucracy must be cut and Sarawak’ rights and powers under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) must be fully returned and restored as soon as possible, said political analyst Datuk Peter Minos.

He believed many Sarawakians totally and fully agreed with the chief minister’s latest call on this matter during the Malaysia Day celebrations in Sibu.

He said for far too long, Sarawak has been waiting for Kuala Lumpur to take heed but it looks like another committee is taking up the issue and more time will be used and more waiting in store.

“Sarawakians can and will wait but not too long. Let say by the next the Malaysia Day or before, it will be tolerable but no longer. Patience may be running out.

“Sarawak’s powers and rights under MA63 are not only fundamental and basic but they are what made Sarawak help in the creation of Malaysia in 1963 in the very first place.

“Without that legal agreement and instrument, Malaysia would not have come about and exist in the first place,” he opined.

Minos urged Kuala Lumpur to honour the terms and conditions set in MA63 because only that will make Malaysians happy, especially Sarawakians and Sabahans.

He commended Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg for openly and publicly speaking out on this matter.

“With a good and wise Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin, we hope Kuala Lumpur and our Malayan brothers and sisters will soon expeditiously reciprocate and act,” he said.