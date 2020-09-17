Police bust suspected drug party, arrest 20

BINTULU: Police busted a suspected drug party at a room of budget hotel here Tuesday night, arresting of 20 individuals and seizing methamphetamine worth over RM1,000.

District police chief Supt Zulkipli Suhaili said those arrested during the 11pm operation comprised 16 men and four women, who are being investigated for possessing and abusing drugs.

“During the inspection, we found seven packets containing substance believed to be syabu weighing 6.34gm and worth about RM1,000, in the possession of one of the suspects – a 31-year-old jobless man.

“Six other male suspects were also found in possession of substance believed to be syabu, weighing between 0.3 and 1.2gm,” he said yesterday.

Zulkipli added that of the 20 individuals arrested, only one tested negative for drugs.

He said the 31-year-old suspect will be investigated under sections 39A(1) and 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, while the others under sections 12(2) and 15(1)(a) of the same Act.