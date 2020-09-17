Retiree reports loss of RM88,700 in bogus investment scheme

MIRI: A 65-year-old retiree lost RM88,700 of her life savings when she fell victim to a non-existent investment scheme.

On Aug 24 this year, the victim was introduced by a Facebook friend to invest in a company known as DWC and United Nation Benefits which purportedly was meant for retirees who wished to invest.

On Aug 27, the victim made her first ‘investment’ by depositing RM10,500 into a Hong Leong bank account.

She later deposited another RM78,200 in three transactions to two different Hong Leong bank accounts on Sept 1, Sept 3 and Sept 8.

On Sept 14, the victim went to Maybank after been asked by the scammer to deposit another RM55,900 to a Hong Leong bank account.

While at the bank, the victim was questioned by the bank officer as to why she was making a huge transaction to the account.

After checking, the victim then found out that the investment company did not exist.

Realising that she had been scammed, the victim lodged a police report on Tuesday.