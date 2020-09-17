RHB, Public Bank and Alliance Bank to hold payment assistance clinics

KUCHING: RHB Banking Group will hold loan and financing payment assistance clinics for customers who require further assistance with their loan and financing repayments as the six-month moratorium period comes to an end on September 30.

In a statement, the bank said the clinics will be held on Sept 19 and Sept 26 at more than 100 selected RHB Bank branches nationwide.

“We strongly urge customers who anticipate difficulties in repaying their monthly instalments to attend the payment assistance clinics and discuss mutually feasible repayment arrangements to help ease their financial concerns,” it said.

Meanwhile, Public Bank will hold Repayment Assistance Clinics (PBB RAC) at major cities and towns nationwide on Saturday and Sunday for six weeks, starting from September 19, 2020.

At the PBB RAC, Public Bank will provide advisory services and application assistance for customers who seek further help after the six-month loan moratorium ends on September 30, 2020.

Participation is through pre-registration. Customers can access to the Public Bank’s website for event details and the pre-registration procedures.

“As part of its relief measures, Public Bank has developed repayment assistance packages which suit different customer’s financial conditions,” Public Bank managing director and chief executive officer Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Tay Ah Lek said.

“The bank has also been very proactive in engaging customers about the relief measures in place.

“In addition to the digital platform which enables customers to submit online application, we are organising the weekend PBB RAC as an additional channel for customers who need further assistance on application.

“This is also to provide more convenience to customers who are unable to visit our branches during weekdays.”

Additionally, Hong Leong Bank and Hong Leong Islamic Bank will also hold ‘Advisory and Assistance Days’ for post-moratorium assistance and enquiries.

The open days will be held over the next three consecutive Saturdays — Sept 19, Sept 26 and Oct 3 — at all its branches nationwide (except for Sabah branches on Sept 26 due to the State Election).

This is a continuation of the bank’s efforts to provide added convenience to customers following the success of the earlier Advisory and Assistance Days on Aug 8 and 15.