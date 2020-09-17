ROS rejects S4S application to be registered as political party

MIRI (Sept 17): The Registrar of Societies (ROS) has rejected the application of the group, Sarawak for Sarawakians (S4S), to be registered as a political party after finding that it was harmful to the country.

Its spokesman Eric Chin revealed that they had recently received a letter, dated Sept 8, from ROS on its decision, adding that the reason given by the department was “baseless and absurd”.

The letter, signed by ROS director-general Masyati Abang Ibrahim, said the application was rejected based on Section 7 (3)(a) of 335 Act of the Societies Act 1966.

The clause says:

“(3) The Registrar shall refuse to register a local society where –

(a) it appears to him that such local society is unlawful under the provisions of this Act or any other written law or is likely to be used for unlawful purposes or any purpose prejudicial to or incompatible with peace, welfare, security,

public order, good order or morality in Malaysia;”

Chin said the ROS decision has crushed S4S’ hope to be officially registered as a local political party and represent the voice and rights of the people of Sarawak.

“This is a ‘subtle’ intervention of the federal government in the state’s politics, because from the beginning until now, S4S has never done anything wrong,” he said when contacted.

He asserted that S4S focused on harmony and unity as the assets and strengths of Sarawak.

Chin added that since 2013, S4S had launched the ‘Gerakan Kesedaran Rakyat’ with the objective to fight for Sarawak’s right and defend the sovereignty and natural sources of Sarawak as stated in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

He said in 2015, they also successfully collected 300,000 signatures from Sarawakians for a petition to support a Referendum Act.

“S4S is merely a people movement made of common people who love Sarawak and want to defend its right. But S4S’ voice has touched the heart of many Sarawakians. We cannot deny the fact that a strong voice for Sarawakians have been formed,” he said.

Chin said S4S was currently discussing the ROS decision and would submit an appeal next week.

ROS said in the letter that the group can submit an appeal to the minister in-charge within 30 days.

It also pointed out that any activities carried out by an unregistered organisation is unlawful and that action will be taken against it.