Rotary Club donates screening stations to Miri Hospital

MIRI: The Rotary Club of Miri Oil Town (RCMOT) recently donated four screening stations equipped with thermo scanners, automatic hand sanitiser dispenser, and MySejahtera QR Code to Miri Hospital.

The stations would help speed up the screening of patients and visitors before they enter the hospital.

In a press statement yesterday, club president Sean Huang said the donation is part of the club’s continuous efforts to assist Miri Hospital with its needs during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Since March, after the Movement Control Order (MCO) was implemented, RCMOT launched and implemented a series of initiatives, and we will continue to look into various needs that we could help with,” said Huang.

Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting, who was in attendance, thanked the Miri community, non-governmental organisations, and corporations for looking after the needs of front-line workers, the sick, and the poor during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Miri Hospital director Dr Jack Wong thanked the club and sponsors for their continuous support of the hospital’s needs and encouraging front-line workers.

“We appreciate and are thankful to RCMOT for their kind initiatives, one of which is to improve Miri Hospital’s service delivery by setting up an alternative pickup point for Miri Hospital’s pharmacy to be located at Emart Riam in the very near future.

“RCMOT’s voluntary and professional assistance in sourcing, planning, designing, and seeking sponsorship to construct the pharmacy’s medication distribution point would be a huge help to ease the workload and human congestion at Miri Hospital,” said Dr Wong.