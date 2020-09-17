Sarawak Oil Palms presents awards to 196 students

MIRI: Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad (SOP) has presented the Young Achievers Award and Student Adoption Programme 2019/2020 aid worth over RM50,000 to 196 students from 34 schools.

Under the Young Achievers Award, SOP presented RM25,840 to 146 students who excelled in their 2019 public school examinations.

The students each received a cash award and certificate of recognition.

Under the Student Adoption Programme, 50 students from low income families received one-off cash incentives and stationery packs worth RM24,443.50.

The programme is part of SOP’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative to provide financial support to underprivileged children from primary and secondary schools within the vicinity of the group’s operations.

“Through the programmes, SOP has made a concerted effort especially in lending a helping hand to the needy children and motivating them to become high achieving students and setting them on a path to appreciate continuous learning.

“SOP wishes to reiterate that it does not only focus on its oil palm business but also aims to grow together with local communities by helping those in need through various CSR initiatives,” said the statement.

In view of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), the presentation of awards was done separately in different regions — Lambir, Marudi, Sebauh, Tatau, Sungai Asap, and Balingian.

Management representatives and public relations personnel visited the schools and conducted handover ceremonies that strictly adhered to RMCO standard operating procedures.