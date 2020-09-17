Shell companies donate personal protective items

MIRI: Sarawak Shell Berhad (SSB) and Sabah Shell Petroleum Co. Limited (SSPC) recently contributed personal protective items to about 13,000 school students and teachers across Miri, Kota Kinabalu and Labuan.

Among the items contributed are hand sanitizers, sanitising wipes, infrared thermometers as well as posters and printouts on proper health practices in accordance with guidelines by the World Health Organisation.

“Following the reopening of schools, we are helping to improve awareness among students on the risk of transmission of this pandemic.

“We are also providing schools with hand sanitizers, wipes and thermometers so that students have a safe and healthy place to learn,” said Ivan Tan, Shell Malaysia Upstream vice president.

The handover ceremony for the items in Miri was held at Shell office and was graced by Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin, who is also the chairman of Miri Division Disaster Management Committee.

The six school recipients in Miri were SMK Lutong, SMK Luak, SK Lutong, SK Luak, SK Senadin and SK Tudan.

Also in attendance during the ceremony in Miri was Miri Division acting Resident Aziz Abdul Yusoff.

“Thank you to Sarawak Shell Berhad for their efforts in assisting the schools in Miri during these unprecedented times.

“Sarawak Shell Berhad has always been a shining example when it comes to CSR in Sarawak. It is my hope and that of the state government that other corporate bodies could emulate the spirit of giving and volunteerism amongst its staff.” said Lee during the ceremony.

In Kota Kinabalu and Labuan, the items were distributed through senior representatives from Shell.

Shell said that they will continue to provide care, support and awareness during this ongoing fight against Covid-19 through its contributions and do its part for Malaysians during this challenging time.

Shell also urges all Malaysians to stay safe by practising meticulous personal hygiene, wearing face masks and social distancing as advocated by Malaysia’s Ministry of Health.

For more information on Shell’s initiatives, visit visit www.shell.com.my/covid19.