Syed Saddiq applies to register Muda youth party at RoS

PUTRAJAYA (Sept 17): Former Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman today submitted the application to register the new political party – the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) – at the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

Syed Saddiq, former Bersatu Armada (Youth) chief, who arrived at the RoS office here at 10.30 am, told reporters that the party is opened to all races in Malaysia with no age limit.

“Muda will be led by youth from all walks of life,” he said, adding that Muda currently has 13 sponsors and its organisational structure will be announced soon. — Bernama