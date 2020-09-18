3 dead, 1 critical in suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

BUTTERWORTH: A Malaysia Day holiday outing for four 21-year-old friends turned tragic when two of them died while two others are in critical condition due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning after falling asleep in their car at a parking lot of a petrol station in Sama Gagah here Wednesday night.

The deceased were identified as Sharifah Fariesha Syed Fathi and Ayuni Shazwanie Shabri, while twins Nor Adilah Mohd Safwan and Nor Aqilah are reported to be in critical condition.

Seberang Perai Tengah District Police chief ACP Shafee Abd Samad, who said they received a report regarding the incident at 1.40am.

“Preliminary investigations showed that the four women had gone to Pulau Jerejak, near here, for the Malaysia Day holiday Wednesday, and it was understood that they were on their way home to Sungai Petani and Gurun in Kedah.

“They stopped their Honda Odyssey car at the petrol station on the northbound North-South Expressway to take a break but are believed to have fallen asleep and fell unconscious due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning,” he said here yesterday.

He said that according to Ayuni Shazwanie’s mother, her daughter had sent her a text message at 9.15pm telling her that they had stopped at the petrol station for a rest, but when she failed to return to their Taman Ria Jaya home in Sungai Petani at 11pm, the couple feared the worst.

Shafee said Ayuni Shazwanie’s father then went to the petrol station to look for her and found all four of them unconscious in the car, with the engine still on and the windows fully wound up.

He said Ayuni Shazwanie’s father immediately contacted a hospital before an ambulance arrived at the location at 1am, adding that initial checks found Sharifah Fariesha, who was in the front passenger seat, had died while Ayuni Shazwanie was pronounced dead while receiving treatment at the Seberang Jaya Hospital.

He said the twins, who are from Taman Ria Mesra in Gurun, are reported to be in critical condition in the same hospital.

However, Shafee A said Nor Adilah Mohd Safwan, 21, died while receiving treatment in the intensive care unit of Hospital Angkatan Tentera Lumut in Perak here at 4.23pm yesterday.

“Nor Adilah was earlier taken to the Seberang Jaya Hospital after being found in the car before being transferred to Hospital Angkatan Tentera Lumut. Her twin sister, Nor Aqilah, meanwhile, was transferred to Hospital Angkatan Tentera Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin in Kuala Lumpur for further treatment.

“The twins were transferred to the two hospitals because these hospitals have machines to treat carbon monoxide poisoning victims. However, we were informed that Nor Adilah died this evening,” Shafee said.

Meanwhile, Shafee said checks carried out by a Honda technician on the Honda Odyssey car used by the four women found that there could have been a leakage in the vehicle’s exhaust.

“This is because during the inspection by the technician, the exhaust produced very loud noise and emitted smoke. Due to the leak, smoke entered the car and the four suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning,” he said.

The petrol station’s closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera showed that their vehicle arrived at the parking lot at 8.30pm, several of them got out to purchase some food before getting back into the car and never came out again until their discovery.

He said the case was being investigated as sudden death and that so far there was no sign of any criminal element involved, although police are still conducting further investigation.

Meanwhile, Sharifah Fariesha’s aunt, Nor Jamilah Ahmad, when met at the hospital mortuary, said her niece was her older sister’s eldest child and that she was very close to Fariesha.

“They (the four of them) are very good friends and just completed their engineering studies at a private college in Batu Caves, Selangor. Fariesha just started work at a private clinic and was very excited about the outing with her three friends,” she said.

Nor Jamilah, who is in her 30s, said she only found out about the incident when Fariesha’s mother called her to say that Fariesha had yet to return home in Amanjaya in Sungai Petani late Wednesday and she then contacted her niece’s friends and fiance.

“We were about to go out and look for her when her fiance called me and told me that all four of them had been found and that he was going to the hospital. I was shocked and headed for the hospital too, but before we could reach we were told she had died,” she said.

She said the remains of her niece had been safely buried at the Sungai Lalang Islamic Cemetery after Asar prayers yesterday. — Bernama