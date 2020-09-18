Awg Tengah: Productivity ‘game changer’ in moving M’sia towards developed economy

KUCHING (Sept 18): Productivity is the “game changer” in the Eleventh Malaysia Plan 2016-2020 to move Malaysia towards a developed economy and inclusive country, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He pointed out that seeing how important productivity is to the state and national economy, the state government has provided financial assistance to local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to ensure that they can continue to operate and improve their productivity even during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“The Sarawak government has subsidised interest-subsidy or interest-free for the Sarawak Micro Credit Scheme (SKMS) and Special Relief Fund (SRF).

“As of September 11, a total of RM13.65 million SKMS loans have been approved to a total of 415 SMEs, while a total of RM944 million SRF loans has been approved to 2,443 SMEs.

“This is part of Sarawak government’s initiatives to ensure productivity in business continues to increase even as the world continues to face crises caused by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said at the closing ceremony of Regional Innovation Showcase Team Excellence (RISTEX) Sarawak webinar organised by Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) Sarawak Friday.

Awang Tengah, who is also Minister of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development, stressed the importance of productivity to the long-term success of organisations and companies.

“Increased productivity will improve the competitiveness and profitability of organisations and companies to ensure business remains relevant.

“The Productivity Report released by the Malaysian Productivity Corporation (MPC) for 2020, states that internationally, Malaysia recorded a productivity level of USD68,473, ahead of other Asian countries including Thailand (USD35,556), Indonesia (USD28,694), China (USD35,604) and Vietnam (USD13,768).

“Apart from that, Malaysia has also increased its position to 12th place compared to 15 previously among 190 economic countries, according to the World Bank’s Doing Business 2020 Report,” he shared.

Awang Tengah reminded that in an effort to boost the country’s productivity, various initiatives have been taken by MPC including strategic partnerships with the state government by introducing a programme called “Productive Sarawak” which was launched by chief minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Abang Openg,

He said this programme involves various productivity initiatives to stimulate investment, economy and state income to be more competitive.

Among the initiatives that have been carried out by the MPC Sarawak Region under this programme are to improve the State Regulatory Policy through the Good Regulatory Practices (GRP) programme; assist in providing advice to online traders through the Business Virtual Advisory Clinic (BVAC) programme; raise awareness of the importance of digital through Industry 4.0 promotions and programmes; Readiness Assessment (RA); and implement the MalaysiaMudah initiative (#MyMudah) as an effort to help companies and businesses reduce red tape and due to bureaucracy.

Awang Tengah noted that in this era of globalisation, entrepreneurs need to always find new approaches in running a digital-based business.

“This is in line with the vision of the state of Sarawak. which emphasises a digital economy that can create a new dimension in development growth in Sarawak.

“Digital Economy will create employment opportunities for young people in urban and rural areas, changing the way of life and the way of doing business. Digital economic shift can indeed increase the impact on everything in life and the way businesses are operated,” he said.

Among the initiatives introduced for Sarawak to stimulate digitisation, the state government has allocated RM1 billion from state government funds to upgrade ICT infrastructure such as building 150 telecommunication towers including improving and expanding 4G Internet performance.

The minister pointed out that the Covid-19 pandemic shows how important technology is to government and businesses.

“The pandemic has taught us how technology is important in continuing the operations of the government and businesses. It has changed the business landscape around the world. Businesses that are adapting to digital technology can continue their operations successfully,” he said.

On the RISTEX Sarawak programme, the minister hopes the projects presented at the event will be benchmarked and will inspire other organisations to increase their innovation capacity and also help organisations produce products and services that meet customer needs.

“I have high hopes that more organisations will join MPC in implementing productivity and innovation improvement programmes through improved work processes and Lean Management. I am confident that your contributions through collaboration with MPC will help achieve productivity,” he said.

RISTEX Sarawak Region was a programmes that provides a platform for organisations to transform creative ideas and share with other organisations. It was a two-day event participated by 25 groups from 13 organisations including the public and private sectors involving 300 attendees.

The event this time was special as it was held online for the first time.

Also present were Assistant Minister International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais, MPC Sarawak director Sarimah Misman, and others.