Bakun HEP water levels still normal despite recent heavy downpours, says SEB

KUCHING (Sept 18): The water level at Bakun Hydroelectric Plant’s (Bakun HEP) reservoir continues to be at normal levels despite central Sarawak’s current rainy weather conditions, said Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB).

In a statement, it noted that while there has been some increase in water level due to rainfall upstream of the dam in Balui River, the reservoir volume remains at manageable level without the need for any controlled release from the reservoir’s spillways.

“Daily water levels are vigilantly monitored by a dedicated team at Bakun HEP. The water levels of Murum HEP, located upstream, are also monitored daily,” it said.

Together, Bakun and Murum forms Malaysia’s first cascading dams ensuring strong operational synergy in terms of operations and maintenance

SEB also informed that the last controlled release operation from Bakun HEP commenced August 9 in consultation with and permission from the Sarawak Rivers Board and the Department of Irrigation and Drainage and ended on August 22.

“Since then there has been no regulated release from Bakun HEP except for normal generation discharge through the turbines which renewable hydropower is produced.

“Bakun HEP continues to hold back large volumes of rainwater over the current unseasonal rainy weather conditions, mitigating the flood situation downstream of the Rejang river caused by localised heavy rainfall and high tide,” it said.