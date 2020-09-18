Bersatu’s right to name CM candidate – Bung

TULID: Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin is fine with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) constant call to name its state chief Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor as the next Chief Minister.

BN had never once announced its candidate, he told reporters after a programme at N.44 Tulid here yesterday.

“We will wait until the results on September 26. If the other parties want to announce their candidates, it’s up to them,” he said.

Bung opined that Sabah Bersatu’s call to nominate Hajiji could be part of the party’s strategy.

“Maybe it’s a strategy on their side. But it’s okay, we don’t mind as long as we stay put.

“We still insist that we will select the Chief Minister after that election,” he stressed.

When asked to comment on Tan Sri Muhyddin Yassin and Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s endorsement of Hajiji, Bung preferred not to comment as that is the right of each party.

Meanwhile, Bung lambasted Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) adviser Lim Kit Siang for equating the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah’s (GRS) Aku Janji promises with the promises Umno made when it first contested in Sabah back in 1994.

“Maybe he is dreaming. I want to ask Lim Kit Siang, in the Sandakan by-election he promised to set up a Sandakan Development Committee.

“Now that you have won, where is the committee? Where is the development for Sandakan? Where is the budget?”

Bung said the Aku Janji manifesto is a ‘”new deal” for Sabah.

Based on research done by his party, he said the new manifesto is in line with the needs of the people.

“We give the people what they need, not what we want. This is what I want to explain to Lim Kit Siang,” he added.

Lim, during his speech at Sandakan on Wednesday, said the Aku Janji election manifesto was no different from Umno’s manifesto in 1994.

He cited Umno’s past promises such as the reduction of poverty level, the eradication of illeteracy and poverty as among the many failed promises.

The Aku Janji manifesto comprised four main pledges, which are Sabah rights in line with the Malaysia Agreement 1963, a people-oriented leadership built on trust and integrity, Wawasan Kemakmuran Bersama (WKB) 2030 to ensure emphasis is given to Sabah to bridge the development gap, and unity of Sabah.

