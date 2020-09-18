Covid-19: Over 600 healthcare workers infected since February – Dr Adham

PUTRAJAYA: More than 600 healthcare workers in Malaysia have been infected with Covid-19 since February until yesterday, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said.

Of those, 406 were government hospital workers while the rest were attached to private and university hospitals.

Dr Adham said among the measures taken to lift the spirits of MOH workers after contracting the virus was to provide them with psychosocial support through the ministry’s Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC).

“Those affected, besides having sessions with psychiatrists, will continue with treatment. Also, they will not be allowed to treat Covid-19 patients any longer,” he told the media after launching the “Putrajaya In Orange” event in conjunction with World Patient Safety Day 2020 here yesterday.

He said among the concerns raised by MOH workers via the ministry’s psychosocial support hotline include stress from being away from the family, having to comply with strict standard operating procedures (SOPs), exhaustion, and issues concerning the Covid-19 special allowance.

On the World Patient Safety Day 2020 celebration, three buildings and two bridges here will be lit in orange for four nights beginning tonight, namely the Prime Minister’s Office, the Communications and Multimedia Ministry, Zenith Hotel and the Seri Warisan and Seri Saujana bridges.

Dr Adham said other buildings around Putrajaya will be lit with Festive Mode facade lighting in various tones and orange spectrum.

“This is a symbol of solidarity and commitment for the safety of patients, and also a sign of appreciation for all healthcare workers for their sacrifices in ensuring the safety of patients, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. — Bernama