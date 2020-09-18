Covid-19: Sarawak remains green zone with zero local transmissions in past 20 days

KUCHING (Sept 18): Sarawak recorded zero new Covid-19 positive cases today, announced the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), maintaining the total cumulative tally at 701.

SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said this marked the 20th day that the state recorded no local transmission cases for Covid-19, thus declaring the green status for Sarawak.

“Even though we are with green status now, we have not won the war. We shall not be complacent, but continue complying with the standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Sarawak,” he said during the daily update press conference here.

Uggah said the Alam Cluster in Bintulu, which involved eight cases, remained the only active cluster in the state.

He said health officers from the Kapit Health Office were working on the contract tracing for a Covid-19 case, which had been proven to have travel history in the Belaga District.

He said samples had been taken from officers on-duty at the Immigration Detention Depot in the state to trace whether they had been infected with the virus while discharging their duties.

“This is a complementary step for sampling taken from illegal foreigners who have been detained by the Immigration, Police and Army before being sent to the depot.”

Uggah said Sarawak recorded zero recovered and discharged case today, maintaining the total cumulative recovered and discharged cases at 680 or 97 per cent of the total cases.

At present, he said there were still two cases being treated at hospitals, one each at Sibu Hospital and Sungai Buloh Hospital in Selangor.

“No Covid-19 case is being treated at the intensive care unit (ICU) today. Please be informed that the one case reported in Sandakan, Sabah is being treated at the Bintulu Hospital,” he added.

Uggah said the total cumulative death cases maintained at 19 or 2.71 per cent of the total Covid-19 cases.

He added that 14 persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases were reported today, one of which was still awaiting laboratory test result.