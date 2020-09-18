Don’t sell your vote – Shafie

KOTA KINABALU: Voters are urged to think of the future of Sabah and to be wise when casting their votes.

Caretaker Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal reminded that the upcoming 16th state election is very important.

“It is not something we can play with. It is not a time to ask for donations or handouts or projects. It is a time to select the government,” he said.

Shafie also reminded the people that their votes are priceless and they have the power to determine the next government.

“It is not KL who decides. Do not, for a mere RM100 or RM200 sell your vote. Don’t allow Umno to thrive again. It is enough. We are getting older, and we must repent our ways in this world. What is the use of RM100 or RM200 if we lose our heads?”

He then called on the people of Sabah to think of the future of their children and not of themselves.

Shafie then ridiculed certain parties for allegedly ‘kissing the hand of Kuala Lumpur’ to ask for seats and candidates to contest in the upcoming election.

“It doesn’t make sense. They ask (for permission) from KL with regards to their candidates and seats even though this is not their (KL) base,” he said.

He reminded that the political arena is a platform to help develop the people of Sabah.

“It is not an arena to fill up your pockets, or to increase the number of your houses and your cars. What is the use of all that Ninja (Land Cruiser)? Can you bring it to your grave which is only six feet wide? That Ninja won’t even be able to fit in.”

“We must ponder deeply and stop being selfish and follow our lusts. If I followed my lust, all the logs in Sabah would be gone. After all, as the Chief Minister, the power is enormous,” he said.

He added however that what the Warisan Plus government wants is an industrialised Sabah so that the children of the State have access to jobs.

“We have so much timber and yet we don’t even have a furniture factory in Sabah while in Johor, there are 20,” he said.

“I hope that during the election, we will be wiser and not be made fools of by certain quarters,” he said.

He reminded that Kuala Lumpur (KL) has reaped the enormous profits of Sabah’s resources such as her oil and gas, timber and palm oil.

“Our people work every day, but it is KL that profits the most. We plant and yet we get taxed. All the taxes are taken by KL while Sabah gets a mere nine to 10 percent.”

Shafie also said that he is genuine when he gave the land titles to the kampung folks at various places in Sabah as well as gazetted kampung grounds.

He said that it was not for political mileage that the Warisan government did this.

“It is absurd that we cannot give land to the people of Sabah but we (can) give to KL …Felda was given more than 100,000 acres where only 1,500 settlers benefitted. What is this stupidity?” he queried.

As a result of these past decisions, Sabah schools had remained in wooden structures while hospitals still lack the necessary specialists and equipment, he said.

Shafie also reminded that Malaysia will not come into being without Sabah and Sarawak.

In his speech, Shafie also expressed his disappointment towards STAR Sabah president Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan.

“He (Jeffrey) stopped voicing the MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963) when he was given the federal deputy ministerial job.”

Shafie also mentioned that ‘frogs’ will not be entertained by the party this time around.

In his speech, he also spoke for the Bajau people and explained that they were not illegal immigrants but were Malaysians with equal rights.

“Likewise, we don’t label the Chinese as from China nor the Bugis from Indonesia.”

Later when interviewed, Shafie said that the Covid-19 situation in Sabah was still under control although the number of cases in Tawau, Lahad Datu and Kunak was rising.