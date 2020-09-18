Fuel prices: RON97, RON95 down 3 sen, diesel drops 5 sen

Harga Runcit Produk Petroleum Bagi Tempoh 19 September 2020 Sehingga 25 September 2020. pic.twitter.com/ffQe1vnYnU — Ministry of Finance🇲🇾 (@MOFmalaysia) September 18, 2020

KUCHING (Aug 28): The price of both RON97 and RON95 will see a 3 sen drop while the price of diesel will see a 5 sen drop this week.

The price per litre for RON97 will go up to RM1.93 per litre, whereas RON95 will be priced at RM1.63 per litre.

Diesel will fall to RM1.67 per litre. The new prices will take effect at midnight (Sept 19) tonight and last until the next fuel price revision on Sept 25.

Malaysia has also recently revoked the ceiling price of RON95 and diesel, which were previously set at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre, respectively.