Greek police transfer homeless migrants to new Lesbos camp

LESBOS ISLAND, Greece: Police on the Greek island of Lesbos on Thursday launched an operation to rehouse thousands of migrants who have been sleeping rough after their camp was destroyed by fire, an AFP journalist said.

At around 7am, officers were waking the migrants in their tents to take them to the temporary centre that was hastily set up after Europe’s largest camp for asylum seekers at Moria burned down last week.

Quietly, with only the sounds of children crying, and under an already hot sun the migrants folded their blankets, picked up bags containing whatever belongings they had saved from the fire and dismantled their tents.

Women and children with bundles on their backs were seen gathering by a barricade police had set up on the road.

“The aim is to safeguard public health,” police spokesman Theodoros Chronopoulos told AFP, confirming that ‘an operation is under way’ which ‘responds to humanitarian aims’.

He said around 70 women police officers took part. Videos posted by police show women officers in white uniforms talking to migrant families.

Over 12,000 people including entire families with elderly and newborns were left homeless when fire tore through the overcrowded and unsanitary Moria camp — built five years ago at the height of Europe’s migrant crisis — on the night of Sept 8. — AFP