Journalists association to hold blood donation drive

MIRI: The Northern Sarawak Journalists Association (NSJA) will hold a blood donation campaign tomorrow (Sept 19) for the Miri Hospital blood bank.

Organising chair Michelle Choo called on healthy residents in and around Miri to donate blood from 8.30am to 1pm at the 1st Floor of the Bunga Raya Training Room of the Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Miri.

“This Jom Blood donation campaign, the second for this year, is supported by the Miri Hospital blood bank, MRC Miri Branch, Shun Shen Lee Trading Sdn Bhd, Regal Marketing and Trading Sdn Bhd (Indocafe), and Julie’s Manufacturing Sdn Bhd.

“Thus the first 50 successful donors will be given 5kg of Shun Rice, and Indocafe, Julie’s biscuits, while the first 100 donors will be given face masks and certificates of appreciation,” Choo said yesterday.

She said the campaign is part of NSJA’s corporate social responsibility programme and seeks to provide a platform for the local community to donate blood to save lives.

Choo added the blood drive would be carried out in compliance with standard operating procedures under the Recovery Movement Control Order.