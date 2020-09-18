Friday, September 18
KTS Trading donates backpack sprayers, face masks, hand sanitiser to Church

Posted on Sarawak

Fr Philip Hu (front second left) receives the items from Ling (front second right) while others look on.

SIBU: KTS Trading Sdn Bhd donated backpack sprayers, face masks, hand sanitiser and disinfections to Sacred Heart Cathedral yesterday.

According to it Senior Manager (Industrial Products Division) Ling Leong King said the items worth about RM3,500.

“This is part of our corporate social responsibility programme to give back to the society.  For this, we give the church five units of backpack sprayer, 100 boxes of face masks, two bottles (20 litres) of disinfection and 10 pax of hand sanitisers,” he said.

The Atlas Copco team sanitises the cathedral.

He said that those were the products of Atlas Copco and  KTS Trading Sdn Bhd is the authorised distributor.

Rector of Sacred Heart Cathedral Reverend Father Philip Hu received the items from Atlas Copco team yesterday.

After the handing over, the team also helped to sanitise the cathedral.

 

 

 

 

