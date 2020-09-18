Man faints after lunch at Centre Point

KOTA KINABALU: A man fainted after having lunch at Centre Point Sabah here yesterday.

City police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said police investigation showed the man, aged 55, had just finished his lunch when he collapse on the floor around 12.20 pm.

“After lunch, the victim stood up from his table but apparently fell down and hit his face on the floor.

“Blood was coming out from the man’s nose due to the impact.

“He was unconscious for several minutes until paramedics arrived and took him to hospital for treatment,” said Habibi.

Police investigation at the scene did not reveal any foul play involved based on CCTV footage installed at the shopping complex, said Habibi.

He therefore urged the public not to make any speculation relating to the incident.