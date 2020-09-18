Manyin: Sarawak’s first international school to be operational by 2023

KUCHING: Sarawak’s first state-owned international secondary school, or also known as Yayasan Sarawak International Secondary School, is expected to be operational by 2023, said Minister for Education, Science and Technological Research Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong.

Located at 12th Mile, Jalan Kuching-Serian, it would be the first of five state-owned international secondary schools, to be established in Sarawak.

The other schools will be located in Sibu, Miri, Bintulu and a yet-to-be finalised second site in Kuching.

In a statement today, Manyin said these schools will identify high potential students and provide them with the opportunity to realize their full potential by giving access to international standard education.

“The schools will use the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE), Cambridge syllabus, and the first intake will comprise 100 students for Form One.

“The schools will also have hostels, science and tinkering labs, sports and other supporting facilities,” he said.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is scheduled to officiate the ground breaking ceremony for the first Yayasan Sarawak International Secondary School next Tuesday (Sept 22).