Miri tennis fraternity celebrate Malaysia Day

MIRI: The Miri Division Lawn Tennis Association (MDLTA) celebrated Malaysia Day with a leisure event dubbed ‘Santai Tennis Hari Malaysia’ at Miri Tennis Complex on Wednesday.

It was jointly organised by the Ex-Police Association Miri (PBPM) and Matu Daro Community Association of Miri (PMMDM).

“In conjunction with the Malaysia Day, we felt that there is a need for us to come out with something different to commemorate the significant day under the new norm.

“The association was very happy to work closely with PBPM and PMMDM to organise this event to show our patriotic spirit,” said MDLTA president Han Hipeni.

He also hoped it would serve as another platform to foster closer rapport and cooperation among the three associations.

Among the various activities carried out were a tennis competition and a karaoke competition.

The activities were open to members from the three associations but participation was restricted by compliance with SOPs of the RMCO.