Muhyiddin: Sabah needs a govt capable of doing more for people

KOTA MARUDU (Sept 18): Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said Sabah needs a state government that is capable of helping to ease the people’s burden in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prime minister said in this regard, the people of Sabah should choose a government that is aligned with the Perikatan Nasional (PN)-led federal government, which has proven itself in helping the people when the country was grappling with the impact of the coronavirus.

“Sabah’s economy needs to recover fast. I’m not saying Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal has not given anything, but it is not enough because there is no cooperation with the federal government,” he said.

Muhyiddin, who is PN chairman, said this at a gathering with the people here today, which was also attended by Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee and the PN candidate for the Bandau seat, Datuk Wetrom Bahanda.

Sabah will go to the polls on Sept 26.

Muhyiddin hoped that no one would try to belittle federal assistance as it is very much needed by the people.

“Don’t say I’m colonising Sabah…there are also some who alleged I’m not doing anything. I have been running the government for only seven months, and the PN government has proven to be effective and functional. The World Health Organization has also acknowledged Malaysia as among the best in fighting COVID-19.

“Despite this short period, the PN government has shown its experience and capability in tackling this challenge (pandemic), which had never been experienced by the world before. I can’t promise you the moon and the stars because I’m not God, but I promise to help revive the economy of the people and country,” he added.

Therefore, he urged the supporters and party machinery of PN to work together and help explain to the people the government’s efforts to combat COVID-19. — BERNAMA