Need to regulate micromobility vehicles in interest of safety — Wee

SIBU: The federal Transport Ministry sees the need to regulate micromobility vehicles such as bicycles, electric bicycles and e-scooters, in the interest of the safety of the users themselves as well as other road users, said its minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

He said he had tabled the Road Transport (Amendment) Bill 2020 in the Dewan Rakyat, which was endorsed, that, among other things, defined micromobility.

“That is why for the first time, in our Act, we have to clearly define (micromobility). Then only you can study on this group of people.

“We have to regulate and determine the areas where they can utillise (such vehicles). Once it is under the Act, we can define it to have our mechanism how to regulate it,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

He also pointed out that micromobility vehicles such as e-scooters could reach speeds in excess of 50km per hour.

Earlier, Wee arrived here for a working visit to the Road Transport Department (JPJ) Sibu branch office, where he was met by JPJ Sarawak director Mohd Syafiq Anas Abdullah, JPJ Sibu chief Mohamad Faizal David Jemat and Repok assemblyman Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii.