Nippon Paint unveils VirusGuard that is 99 per cent effective against human coronavirus

KUCHING: Nippon Paint Malaysia recently launched its anti-viral, anti-bacterial VirusGuard paint with additional features that are lab-tested to be 99 per cent effective against the human coronavirus (strain 229E).

The paint comes with Silver Ion technology, proven effective to inhibit the spread of bacteria such as the Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus; as well as viruses such as the human coronavirus (strain 229E) and influenza A (H1N1), as well as helps prevent the spread of diseases such as hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD).

“The Nippon Paint VirusGuard was tested against the Human Coronavirus, ATCC VR-740, strain 229E by Analytical Lab Group earlier this year and VirusGuard demonstrated a 99.9 per cent reduction in viral titer upon contact of the virus on the paint film.

“The 229E strain is the surrogate for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19. If the Silver Ion Technology is working with 229E strain, it is also likely to work similarly on Covid-19 as well,” said Dr Chang Li-Yen, Associate Professor Universiti Malaya’s Department of Medical Microbiology, (faculty of Medicine).

Safe for adults, children and even animals, the Silver Ion Technology helps prevent further spread of bacteria and viruses through a three-step approach; deactivation of the viruses and bacteria’s functions, reducing their ability to multiply and reproduce and inhibiting their growth which ultimately causes the death of the bacteria and viruses.

Aside from having anti-viral and anti-bacterial properties, Nippon Paint VirusGuard also contains other properties such as ultra-low Volatile Organic Compound (VOC); superior washability; resistant to scrubbing, mould and fungus; easy and hassle-free maintenance, and long-lasting colours.

To those who are environmentally-conscious, the coating solution is also certified by Singapore’s Green Label Test as environmentally-friendly.

Nippon Paint Malaysia Group managing director Yaw Seng Heng said Nippon Paint VirusGuad represents the company’s continuous efforts to improve the overall health and wellness of its consumers in Malaysia.

“Having embarked on our health and wellness-focused coatings two decades ago with the introduction of Malaysias first odourless paint, we have continuously brought in various innovative solutions such as the Green Choice Series, Child Wellness Range, and Indoor Wellness Range.

“The roll-out of this new and improved coatings innovation is timely for the nation as we continue to adapt to the new normal and take precautionary measures in our homes, workspaces and offices, while keeping everyone safe,” Yaw told the media recently.

Nippon Paint Malaysia assistant general manager of marketing Datin Wong Meng Lee said Nippon Paint is at the forefront of innovation and remains committed to continue seeking opportunities, new technologies and effective solutions to its consumers and stakeholders.

Leveraging on the Silver Ion Technology for its anti-viral and anti-bacterial properties, she said Nippon Paint aims to create and ensure homes, workspaces and public premises are safe and conducive, especially during the pandemic, alongside other preventive measures.

“With over 9,000 Covid-19 cases reported in Malaysia to date, Malaysians have undergone numerous stages of Movement Control Order (MCO) since March 18, which led to the temporary suspension of businesses, educational facilities, and various other activities.

“Now, well into the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), the Statistics Department revealed that nearly 70 per cent of the workforce have resumed with the new normal, where strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) and preventive measures are in place as per the Covid-19: Management Guideline for Workplaces by the Ministry of Health.

“Meanwhile, all schools have also resumed for primary and secondary students as well as for selected private and public higher learning entities,” said a statement from Nippon Paint.

As businesses and individuals resume their daily activities in the new normal, University of Malaya virologist and Department of Medical Microbiology (Faculty of Medicine) Assoc Prof Dr Chang Li-Yen said the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic were here for the long haul.

While Malaysia has a commendable track record in managing Covid-19 cases, she said the new normal still needs to be threaded carefully.

“As we continue to lead our daily lives, be it at work or at home, it is critical to continue practicing and implementing basic actions to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

“Aside from social distancing efforts, washing your hands frequently, wearing a mask, and sanitising hotspots or high touch points are critical preventive measures. Hotspots refer to areas where there is increased risk of presence of infectious agents including viruses and bacteria.

“Examples of hotspots are doorknobs, tabletops, and even walls which are the largest surface in your home and office,” Dr Chang added.

As people came in contact with these hotspots frequently, she advised that it is important to keep these areas clean while maintaining a well-ventilated and good level of indoor wellness.

For more information on Nippon Paint VirusGuard, visit their website here.