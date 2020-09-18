Police limit movement in Lahad Datu



LAHAD DATU: The district police will set up roadblocks in four locations here while three roads heading to Lahad Datu town will be closed following the rise of Covid-19 cases in the district.

District Police Chief, ACP Nasri Mansor in a statement said this action was taken by the Disaster Control Operations Center to limit movement in order to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He said the road closure will involve Jalan Bypass Tengah Nipah near the airport traffic light, Jalan Tengah Nipah near the lorry terminal and the ins/outs to Lahad Datu town from the Court roundabout.

“The roadblocks will be set up near Simpang Tamoi Baru, KM7 Jalan Lahad Datu-Tawau, in front of Layong Industri in Jalan Lahad Datu-Tungku and at the traffic light near Kampung Puyut.

“For the moment, members of the public are not allowed to conduct recreational activities in public parks to avoid crowds and are advised to plan their trips,” he said.

Nasiri said the public should also comply with the health advice by the Health Ministry to avoid the 3S (Sesak, Sempit, Sembang Jarak Dekat) and practice the 3W (Wash, Wear, Warn).

He also added that the public should also comply with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and avoid from attending any gatherings and processions in public areas.