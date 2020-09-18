Put a stop to frog culture – Christina

KOTA KINABALU: Incumbent Api-Api assemblywoman Datuk Christina Christina has urged voters to unite and eradicate the culture of political “frogging” in the coming state election.

She said the caretaker Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal has pledged to enact an anti-hop law to stop elected representatives from party hopping if Warisan Plus was given the mandate to form the state government again.

Christina, who is also the incumbent Deputy Chief Minister cum Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, said this during a ‘ceramah kolompok’ at Fook Yuen, Damai here Wednesday.

She said the people had voted for the state government led by Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) two and a half years ago, but the betrayal by a group of assemblymen had forced Shafie to dissolve the State Legislative Assembly to return the mandate to the people.

She urged the voters to think wisely who they wanted as the Chief Minister to lead Sabah for the next five years.

More importantly, Christina said the voters must not assume Warisan Plus would surely win the state election, thus they need not cast their votes.

She said the Warisan Plus government actually only had about a year and a half to implement its development agendas and rectify the flaws left behind by the previous government since taking over the state government in May 2018 due to the Covid-19 outbreak early this year.

“We are racing against time. I myself has spent two years drafting the The Kota Kinabalu Landscape Beautification Blueprint and when it was time to implement, the State Legislative Assembly was dissolved.”

Christina urged the voters to support her in the state election for her to implement the five-year landscape beautification blueprint.

On another note, she praised Shafie as a serious and detail-oriented leader.

“Our State Cabinet meeting could last from 10 am up to 4 pm because Shafie wanted to know every detail (of development programmes) and how the people could benefit,” she revealed

In addition, Christina said Shafie has granted recognition to the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC), announced an extra day of holiday for Christmas, as well as appointed four Chinese ministers and four assistant ministers in the State Cabinet, the largest Chinese representation thus far.

In the past, she said Chinese New Year open houses were hosted by associations or political parties, but Shafie made it a point for the state government to play host to the Chinese New Year celebration.

“Shafie is a moderate Chief Minister who treats people from all races, religions and education background fairly.

“He entertains almost all our demands. Where can we find such as good Chief Minister?”

On a separate matter, Christina said her team has prepared 10 wheelchairs to be placed at the five polling centres for Api-Api state seat for the convenience of elderly folks.

She is also discussing with the Election Commission (EC) to place chairs at the polling centres so that the voters could wait for their turns more comfortably.