Registered groups have until Dec 31 to hold GM

PUTRAJAYA: Registered organisations are allowed to hold their general meeting no later than Dec 31, 2020 after taking into account the difficulties faced due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Registrar of Societies (RoS) said it received many applications from registered organisations to extend the period or postpone the general meeting in 2020 due to the inability to meet the requirements of the standard operating procedure (SOP).

“Among them is the lack of space that can accommodate members to attend the meeting, especially for national-level organisations that have branches with many members throughout the country.

“In addition, the period to hold the general meeting is also very short in terms of preparation such as sending notices that require a set period of time in accordance with the constitution of the respective organisations,” it said in a statement yesterday.

RoS said the permission (to postpone) was given to ensure that registered organisations could hold their general meeting in 2020 and not go beyond the current year so that management of these organisations could go on well as required by their constitution and the Societies Act 1966 (Act 335).

“The permission granted is in line with the provisions in Section 3A, Act 335.

“After the general meeting is held, the organisations must submit their annual statement to RoS in accordance with the provisions in Section 14 (1) of the act,” it said. — Bernama