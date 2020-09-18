Rotary Club launches 30-day Hope Meal pilot project

BINTULU: The Rotary Club of Bintulu Central (RCBC) launched its 30-day Hope Meal pilot project at Popular Corner Food Court Centre on Wednesday.

The charitable programme is sponsored by LDS Charities.

Popular Corner Food Court Centre will be the first food outlet here to provide Hope Meals consisting one portion each of rice, protein, vegetables, and a drink valued at RM5 for free to the hungry.

A project banner and whiteboard placed at the premises will indicate the availability of Hope Meals.

Those in need are required to follow Recovery Movement Control Order standard operating procedures and ask for the free dine-in Hope Meal.

“RCBC does not judge or filter but leaves it to the conscience of the Hope Meal recipient. After all, our intention is to feed the hungry,” said an RCBC spokesperson.

Members of the public can also donate to the project.

“They can donate by asking from the shop, fill in simple details, and write their own hope quote on a sticker given with the RM5 per meal.

“The sticker will be placed on the white board for the next recipient,” said the spokesperson.

She explained RCBC will match each public donation, so for every meal donated by the public RCBC will donate another meal, making two meals available.

Any interested food premises here can take part in the project.

RCBC aims to have 10 food premises, including four halal food outlets, for the project.

For further details about the Hope Meal project, contact RCBC via Facebook or on 019-4743913.