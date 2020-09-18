SDMC: All entering S’wk through Sabah or Labuan to use EnterSarawak, undergo Covid-19 tests 3 days before travel date

KUCHING: Malaysians and non-Malaysians entering Sarawak through Labuan or Sabah will be required to fill out the EnterSarawak app or website with supportive documents and undergo a rT-PCR test for Covid-19 three days before their travel date, effective Sept 21, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) announced today.

SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said Malaysians who enter the state through flights from Penang will be given a Covid-19 test on a random basis upon their arrival at the Kuching International Airport (KIA).

“For Sarawakians who return from abroad, they will be quarantined at ‘First Point of Entry’ in Sarawak and they will not be allowed to have any transit to reach their destination,” he said during the daily update press conference here.

Uggah said Sarawakians who had to travel to and from Brunei and Sabah for work purposes will be required to present a special letter issued by the Divisional Disaster Management Committee (DDMC) in Miri and Limbang.

He said they will also be required to undergo a Covid-19 test every two weeks, apart from complying with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Ministry of Health (MoH).

“For workers from the oil and gas sector who need to travel to their respective oil rigs and have been in Sarawak for 30 days, they will not be required to take the Covid-19 test.

“However, for workers outside Sarawak, they will be required to take the Covid-19 test and adhere to the SOP,” he added.

For foreign workers serving in the construction and plantation sectors as well as foreign students, Uggah said they will be allowed to enter Sarawak only if they fulfilled several conditions.

He said they must hold a valid work permit or student permit, submit their applications to SDMC (case by case) and fill out the EnterSarawak app or website.

“The company, institution or student concerned will have to bear the costs of the two-time Covid-19 tests and the 14-day mandatory quarantine.

“The company or institution will have to prepare for the transport to ferry their workers through the point of entry to the quarantine centre. This is mainly for Indonesian workers,” he added.

Uggah said sport and recreational centres within the jurisdiction of Kuching South City Council will be allowed for resumption of operations in strict compliance with the SOP set by the Local Government and Housing Ministry.

He added that horse racing will also be allowed to operate with the compliance of SOP set by the ministry concerned.

“Baby spas will also be allowed to operate in compliance with the SOP set by the Local Government and Housing Ministry,” he said.

Uggah pointed out that people had sacrificed a lot and embraced the new normal for the safety and general well-being of all during this Covid-19 pandemic.

As such, he called upon everyone not to be complacent but always comply with the SOP set by the authorities to break the chain of infection.

“I urge all to comply with the SOP especially practicing social distancing and wearing face masks in crowded places. Please stay vigilant, stay safe, stay healthy and save lives. Let’s look after Sarawak together,” he said.