SMK Pujut PTA raises over RM38,000

MIRI: The SMK Pujut parent-teacher association (PTA) has managed to raise over RM38,000 for the school’s development projects.

PTA chairman Albert Bangau Pengarah thanked parents, teachers, students, and the local community for joining together to help the PTA.

“Behind these students and teachers, there are parents who could not join us for today’s (Wednesday’s) programme. They gave us their support and helped the PTA as well as the school, and this enabled us to raised more than RM30,000, which is a big amount.

“For students, please remember this: do not ask what the school, the principal, and your parents can give you, but ask yourself what you as students can contribute to your school, your family, the country, and your race,” he said during Zumbathon 2020 to mark Malaysia Day.

A total 50 students, 50 teachers, and eight PTA members took part in accordance with standard operating procedures (SOP) under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

“The constraints of the pandemic are still haunting us, so the school has set a limit for the number of participants.

“However, we are thankful that we can still be together in this Zumba programme and celebrate Malaysia Day together today,” Albert added.

The money raised through the programme will be used to fund school development projects such as purchasing chairs and tables for classrooms, repairing and building a roof for the dining area next to the canteen, and the building of a shed area for sports day.