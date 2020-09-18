Snatch thief busted in Kuching while hiding out as guest in luxury hotel

KUCHING (Sept 18): A hardcore snatch thief suspected of being involved in at least four snatch theft cases since July was arrested whilst staying at a luxury hotel in the city center here on Thursday.

Acting Kuching district police chief Supt Merbin Lisa said the local man, 36, was arrested during a raid by the Criminal Investigation Division led by Inspector Muhamad Rizal around 11.10pm.

According to him, the suspect stayed at the hotel to avoid being discovered by the police after he was suspected of committing a snatch theft on September 16 at Jalan Carpenter here.

“Preliminary investigation found that the suspect had just been released from prison in March after being convicted for snatching. He was believed to have never stopped snatching after he was suspected of committing the crime again on his own again starting July.

“With the arrest of the suspect, we believe to have solved at least four snatch theft cases that have been reported around Kuching since that month (July),” he said in a statement today.

Merbin said among items confiscated were various case items including a car, two motorcycles and cash.

“Clothes belonging to the suspect as well as the helmet used while committing snatch theft were also confiscated for further investigation,” he added.

The suspect, along with the case items were then taken to the Kuching district police headquarters (IPD) for investigation under Section 392 of the Penal Code. If found guilty, he can be sentenced to up to 14 years imprisonment and be fined or whipped.

“The suspect is still being remanded and we are also trying to identify his accomplices,” he said.

The suspect had several previous criminal records related to property and drugs. His urine test also tested positive for Methamphetamine, he said.