Speca: Liquefied gas fuss at Canada Hill actually caused by leakage from abandoned oil well

KUCHING: The Sarawak Petroleum Contractors’ Association (Speca) has clarified that the recent discovery of liquefied gas at Canada Hill in Miri was actually due to a gas leak from one of the abandoned oil wells there.

Speca vice-president Ir Jamel Matin asserted that this was not a new occurrence as the leaks were remnants of previous onshore oil drilling activities done by Shell.

Deeming the liquefied gas leak as a hazard to the environment as well as nearby inhabitants, he said the oil wells need to be properly sealed off to prevent further leaks.

“There are at least 624 wells drilled in Miri city alone, and all these wells were long abandoned. We don’t know the exact location — only Shell or Petronas have the data.

“If they are not sealed properly, then the gas bubbles to the surface . This will not only pose an environmental problem, but it is also a public hazard,” Jamel said at a press conference held at a hotel here today.

The press conference was held in response to the discovery of liquefied gas near the Grand Old Lady at Canada Hill by hikers, which attracted the attention of the locals as well as netizens after a video of its discovery went viral on Sept 14.

When asked by reporters of the potential commercialisation of the wells, he explained that oil mining activities could no longer be done there as it would affect the safety and health of the inhabitants living nearby.

Meanwhile, Speca president Datuk Rahman Lariwoo called on the state government and the relevant authorities to address the liquefied gas leakage.

In saying this, he added that the association was ready to present the paperwork to repair the leakage.

“Our members in Speca have the expertise to cordon off the gas leak and seal them. We are also ready to present the necessary paperwork to repair the leak that was found in Canada Hill.

“We don’t want these gas leaks to occur again as the gas is dangerous to the general public,” Rahman added.

Also present at the press conference was Speca secretary Ahmad Sazali Annuar.