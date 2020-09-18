Unimas signs commercial deal for biogenic fish feed

KUCHING: Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) has sealed a licensing and commercialisation agreement with Iman Insani Sdn Bhd for biogenic fish feed.

Under the agreement, the company will market and distribute the research product developed by Dr Mohammad Bodrul Munir from the Faculty of Resource Science and Technology.

“The biogenic fish feed has proven to enhance the growth of fish and proves that our local research and development are on par with international standards,” Unimas said in a statement yesterday.

Currently fish breeders in Malaysia rely on imported fish feed from Vietnam, Thailand, and Japan.

“As the price of fish feed has been on the upward trend, this has proved to be a major challenge for aquaculture industry.

“The biogenic fish feed will assist the Malaysian fish industry to lower their operational expenditure by reducing the cost of fish feed.

“Moreover, it will reduce the industry’s reliance on imported fish feed, maintain the price of fish at an affordable level,

provide employment opportunities, and open up business opportunities for micro enterprise and entrepreneurs of rural communities in Malaysia to venture into fish farming as well as becoming suppliers of feed ingredients,” added Unimas.