370 notifications on Covid-19 fake news issued – Saifuddin

KOTA KINABALU: The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) has issued 370 notifications on fake news related to the Covid-19 pandemic so far, said its minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

He said the fake news included items on the Movement Control Order (MCO), Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) and aid from the Social Welfare Department (JKM).

The false reports were detected by the ministry’s Quick Response Team (PRP), which is responsible for monitoring social media to counter fake news.

“PRP has been entrusted to monitor fake news, especially reports concerning government agencies which need to be corrected and given the correct information,” he said.

He told reporters this after opening the Sabah Election Media Lounge here today.

During this Sabah state election, PRP would also be looking out to counter fake news to ensure that the polls could proceed in a peaceful and orderly manner, he added.

On the Sabah Election Media Lounge, Saifuddin said it is not an official media centre but a place where journalists could gather and send stories in a relaxing environment.

“This is a place for journalists to relax and work according to more flexible hours,” he said.

Also present was KKMM secretary-general Datuk Suriani Ahmad. — AFP