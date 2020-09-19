Contact tracing of Covid-19 positive manager on-going

SIBU: The State Health Department is carrying out contact tracing for a plantation company manager from Penang who tested positive for Covid-19.

Its director Dr Chin Zin Hing said the number of close contacts have yet to be determined as it is still on-going.

He added that the patient is in stable condition at Bintulu Hospital.

“We are doing all the necessary contact tracing.“We will screen contacts and if we think they fit the criteria, we will swab them.

“It depends on how the contact was like. If it is just very casual or brief…may be no need. But if they are in quite close contact with the patient, we will have to andwill check their body temperature among others.

“We will keep track on them and tell them, if they have any symptoms – they have to come to us immediately.”

On Thursday, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) secretariat in a statement, said an engineer who is a plantation company manager from Penang, had entered Sarawak by road at Merapok, Lawas on Sept 11 before traveling through Limbang Division, Brunei and Miri Division.

He then spent the night in Bintulu before arriving in Belaga on Sept 12 before going to Bintulu and Mukah the following day and returned to Belaga on Sept 14.

“On Sept 15, Sabah Health Department notified the Sarawak Health Department after his test results came back positive for Covid-19.

Bintulu Division Health Office acted swiftly to detect the person and he was admitted to

Bintulu Hospital on Sept 16 for further treatment,” said the statement.

The Sarawak Health Department is now conducting contact tracing of this case to find out if there has been Covid-19 infection in places and premises visited by the case.