Covid-19: Drive-in cinema good alternative, but keep SOPs in mind – Zahidi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Malaysia welcomes the concept of drive-in cinema to be introduced especially when the country is facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said such a concept could be used as an alternative platform to watch movies on the big screen in groups while adhering to standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“This concept can provide new experiences for viewers to watch movies only from their vehicles,” he said in his speech at the opening ceremony of the CineDrive drive-in cinema here, last night.

Zahidi also advised drive-in cinemas to always ensure all guidelines and SOPs are adhered to.

This includes health screening, cleaning and disinfectant of premises as well as maintaining physical distancing and other safety procedures, he said.

“In addition, all relevant approvals must be obtained from the authorities.

“With health checks and guidelines, I am confident that the introduction of this new concept such as drive-in cinema will definitely be an attraction to revive movie viewing activities,” he said. — Bernama